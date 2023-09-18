Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Gesture In The Triumph Over Pakistan

Amid this triumphant victory, Captain Rohit Sharma captured hearts with a heartwarming gesture toward a fan. Following the match, Rohit was observed encouraging a spectator in the stands to proudly wave the Indian flag higher.

This heartwarming moment swiftly gained immense popularity on social media, with fans expressing their admiration for Rohit's thoughtful gesture.

Reflecting on the match, Rohit stated, "We were eager to get on the field and gain some valuable game time. Many of our players lacked it. This became possible thanks to the incredible efforts of the ground staff, who had to contend with the challenging task of covering and uncovering the entire ground. On behalf of the entire team, we extend our gratitude to them. (Regarding batting) It was a fantastic performance, starting from yesterday."

"When we began, we understood that the pitch was in good condition. We needed to adapt to the rain, and the two experienced players, Kohli and Rahul, took their time to settle in before launching their attack. (On Bumrah) He looked exceptional, swinging the ball both ways. He has put in tremendeffort over the past 8-10 months. Bumrah, at just 27 years old, has had to miss some games, which isn't ideal, but his bowling today demonstrated his true capabilities," he added.

In this match, India amassed a formidable 356 for 2, with Kohli (122 not out off 94 balls) and Rahul (111 not out off 106 balls) leading the charge with a stellar partnership. Their exceptional batting prowess sealed India's victory, while Kuldeep Yadav's outstanding bowling performance (5/25) ensured Pakistan's chase concluded at a mere 128 for 8. As India resumed their innings at 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs on the reserve day, Kohli and Rahul delivered a stellar performance, solidifying India's commanding position.

