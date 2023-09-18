CWRC Orders Karnataka To Release 5000 Cusecs Of Water To TN For Second Time

Karnataka's compliance with this order has generated controversy, especially in regions like Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where protests against supplying Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu have erupted. The state's farmers are already grappling with water scarcity, and this new directive exacerbates their challenges.

SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

Conversely, Tamil Nadu has pressed for more water, asserting that Karnataka should release the specified 8 tmc of water for July and August, along with the 36.76 TMC of water for September, as previously instructed by the CWRC.

Karnataka has submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court, expressing its difficulties in providing water beyond September 12. Nevertheless, the state is obligated to adhere to the CWRC's directives. The Supreme Court is slated to hear the Cauvery water dispute on September 21, with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) likely to convene a meeting soon to address this situation.