Jude Bellingham's Stellar Performance Guides England To Victory Over Scotland In Historic Clash

Bellingham, taking on the number 10 role he has excelled in at Real Madrid, was the standout performer for Gareth Southgate's squad.

"It's just a freedom role really," Bellingham explained. "I know it depends on the system we play, and we've got so many amazing players to accommodate. The team comes first, always. I really enjoyed playing in that position today."

Southgate had hailed the clash as the renewal of a "great sporting rivalry" before the game, but the simmering animosity between the fans was evident from the start.

The English national anthem was met with boos, and a minute's silence for former Scotland manager Craig Brown was disrupted by the away fans.

On the field, Scotland struggled to match England's performance, although it took the Three Lions over half an hour to translate their dominance into goals.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke acknowledged the challenge, saying, "We knew playing against England was going to be difficult, but if you want to learn as a team, you have to play against the best teams. We didn't want to lose to our old enemy, but sometimes in football, you have to take your medicine."

England's Phil Foden, initially positioned on the right, scored the opening goal by drifting into a central position. Kyle Walker's precise cross from the right was turned home by Foden, who has been on a scoring spree lately.

Scotland's hopes were quickly dashed when Andy Robertson's defensive error allowed Bellingham to capitalise on the opportunity.

Despite a spirited second-half display by Scotland, with a goal from Harry Maguire into his own net, they couldn't stage a comeback. John McGinn missed a golden opportunity to equalize by heading over the bar.

England, led by Bellingham's masterful midfield control, regained control, with Harry Kane slotting home their third goal after a mesmerising run by Bellingham that opened up Scotland's defence.

