Kerala: Family Of Four Commits Suicide; Suspects Online Loan For Death

The police suspect that the parents killed their children and then hanged themselves due to financial difficulties. A suicide note was recovered from the house.

The deceased were identified as Nijo, 40, his wife Shilpa, 30, and their children Abel, 7, and Aaron, 5.

As per the latest reports, online loan is suspected to be the reason for the couple's suicide. It is reported that the deceased woman took out a loan through an online app. The police received threatening messages from the phone alleging default in loan repayments. Police said that online loan fraudsters sent morphed pictures of the woman to her relatives' mobile phones. The police have started a detailed investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the cremation of the woman, her husband, and her two children has been completed.

Nijo's mother and a friend were the ones who witnessed the bodies. They went to check on Nijo when he didn't answer their phone. After receiving no response at the door, they entered the house and found found NIjo and his wife's lifeless bodies. The two children were also found dead in another room.

Nijo and his family lived on the first floor of a small, two-story house, while his younger brother and family stayed downstairs along with the mother.