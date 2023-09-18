Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar Fumes As 'India Fixed The Game' Against Sri Lanka Accusations - WATCH

In a video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar questioned the logic behind India intentionally losing a match when a victory would secure their place in the final. He also applauded India's fightback, highlighting the exceptional performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in defending a low total.

Furthermore, Akhtar criticised Pakistan's lack of fight in their previmatch against India and raised concerns about the fitness of fast bowlers such as Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi. He called for a renewed sense of determination from the Pakistani team and emphasised the need for improved consistency.

With India already securing a spot in the final, Pakistan's path to the title-deciding match depended on their performance against Sri Lanka in their next match.

