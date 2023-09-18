Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Who Will Win First Prize Worth Rs 1 Crore?

(MENAFN- Asianet) Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65:
The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Sep 13) announced the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-64 lottery. The draw took place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-64 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.
It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.
The prize breakup is as follows:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
FL 272581 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: SURESH BABU K J
Agency No: P 2668
2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
FK 702262 (Kottayam)
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
FA 272581
FB 272581
FC 272581
FD 272581
FE 272581
FF 272581
FG 272581
FH 272581
FJ 272581
FK 272581
FM 272581
3rd Prize: Rs 5000
0145
0304
0407
0690
0802
0890
1296
1329
3879
4618
4786
4860
5225
5920
6137
7024
7091
7608
7909
8338
9256
9383
9949
4th Prize: Rs 2000
0518
1315
1318
1695
2384
2476
2519
3254
4670
6146
7449
9761
5th Prize: Rs 1000
0057
0366
0962
1598
1664
1690
2226
2342
2898
2924
2945
3194
3224
4126
4190
5048
5123
5492
6024
6441
8603
8925
9150
9863
6th Prize: Rs 500
0106
0139
0280
0397
0545
0616
0708
0838
0866
1166
1306
1434
1435
1653
1693
1814
1916
2026
2124
2172
2213
2352
2399
2525
2630
2887
3149
3448
3549
3602
3665
3672
3680
3695
3873
3898
3997
4255
4316
4393
4599
4801
4806
5039
5297
5440
5444
5486
5511
5515
5575
5763
5848
6082
6133
6233
6310
6391
6398
6752
6938
6993
7146
7280
7299
7469
7539
7804
7938
7999
8151
8618
8654
8669
8981
9024
9121
9266
9272
9296
9422
9548
9577
9586
9652
9700
9709
9752
9836
9892
9900
9906
9908
9966
9973
9992
7th Prize: Rs 100
9954
0528
1029
9063
3513
0170
6965
4512
3159
9756
7608
2329
8019
7451
8907
9444
6754
3661
0668
3785
7671
4970
3719
0029
1574
2959
3050
4474
9453
5561
5322
3489
9626
7453
4878
3240
0263
2717
7073
1007
4753
8670
7365
4485
1378
9604
6131
2412
8293
8841
6617
6734
7027
4493
7264
6084
9110
5699
5489
2256
3425
9886
4500
6635
1094
9714
8199
7194
9508
8957
7474
2149
5194
5616
0622
7537
3392
9573
0393
9538
1526
3930
3993
9862
5450
9057
2375
8534
8419
0967
7050
9990
6061
8655
9374
6229
9550
2078
2295
2287
3603
3859
1770
4293
1976
3205
4939
9656
4249
7405
4018
6669
3858
7203
1023
8794
8367
2493
7206
3555
6106
1615
0168
8472
3838
7124
3369
For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
