Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-65 September 13 2023: Who Will Win First Prize Worth Rs 1 Crore?

It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

FL 272581 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: SURESH BABU K J

Agency No: P 2668

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

FK 702262 (Kottayam)

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

FA 272581

FB 272581

FC 272581

FD 272581

FE 272581

FF 272581

FG 272581

FH 272581

FJ 272581

FK 272581

FM 272581

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0145

0304

0407

0690

0802

0890

1296

1329

3879

4618

4786

4860

5225

5920

6137

7024

7091

7608

7909

8338

9256

9383

9949

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0518

1315

1318

1695

2384

2476

2519

3254

4670

6146

7449

9761

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0057

0366

0962

1598

1664

1690

2226

2342

2898

2924

2945

3194

3224

4126

4190

5048

5123

5492

6024

6441

8603

8925

9150

9863

6th Prize: Rs 500

0106

0139

0280

0397

0545

0616

0708

0838

0866

1166

1306

1434

1435

1653

1693

1814

1916

2026

2124

2172

2213

2352

2399

2525

2630

2887

3149

3448

3549

3602

3665

3672

3680

3695

3873

3898

3997

4255

4316

4393

4599

4801

4806

5039

5297

5440

5444

5486

5511

5515

5575

5763

5848

6082

6133

6233

6310

6391

6398

6752

6938

6993

7146

7280

7299

7469

7539

7804

7938

7999

8151

8618

8654

8669

8981

9024

9121

9266

9272

9296

9422

9548

9577

9586

9652

9700

9709

9752

9836

9892

9900

9906

9908

9966

9973

9992

7th Prize: Rs 100

9954

0528

1029

9063

3513

0170

6965

4512

3159

9756

7608

2329

8019

7451

8907

9444

6754

3661

0668

3785

7671

4970

3719

0029

1574

2959

3050

4474

9453

5561

5322

3489

9626

7453

4878

3240

0263

2717

7073

1007

4753

8670

7365

4485

1378

9604

6131

2412

8293

8841

6617

6734

7027

4493

7264

6084

9110

5699

5489

2256

3425

9886

4500

6635

1094

9714

8199

7194

9508

8957

7474

2149

5194

5616

0622

7537

3392

9573

0393

9538

1526

3930

3993

9862

5450

9057

2375

8534

8419

0967

7050

9990

6061

8655

9374

6229

9550

2078

2295

2287

3603

3859

1770

4293

1976

3205

4939

9656

4249

7405

4018

6669

3858

7203

1023

8794

8367

2493

7206

3555

6106

1615

0168

8472

3838

7124

3369

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.