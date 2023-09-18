Overnight, Russians Kill Civilian In Donetsk Region, Injuring Four Others

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on September 17, Russian troops killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured four other civilians.
Igor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On September 17, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Zarichne. Four more people were injured in the region during the day," he said.
The head of the RMA emphasized that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army fired 92 times at the Kherson region over the past day, causing civilian casualties.
