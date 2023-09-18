That's according to the British Defense Ministry citing intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the last two weeks, Russia has likely further reinforced the hard pressed 58th Combined Arms Army with additional VDV airborne units on the Orikhib axis in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” the report says.

In total, at least five VDV regiments frawn from the 7th and 76th divisions are likely now concentrated within several kilometers of the frontline village of Robotyne.

According to British intelligence, such a force should constitute around 10,000 elite paratroopers. However, almost all units are highly likely dramatically under strength.

The current situation is likely to be seen as highly unsatisfactory by the VDV hierarchy.

"Throughout the war Russian commanders have attempted to regenerate the airborne forces as a highly mobile, striking force for offensive operations. Once again, they are being used as line infantry to augment over-stretched ground forces," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As reported, as of September 18, 2023, Russia's death toll in Ukraine has reached 272,940.