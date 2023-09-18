MLA Ticket Cheating Case: Chaitra Kundapura, Three Others Arrested In Rs 7 Crore Scam In Udupi

It is claimed that Chaitra received a total of seven crore rupees under the premise of securing the Byndur assembly constituency ticket for Govindababu Pujari. However, Pujari did not secure the ticket and subsequently demanded the return of the substantial sum. This dispute culminated in a formal complaint against Chaitra Kundapura, leading to her arrest by the CCB police, who are currently conducting an intensive interrogation.

Chaitra Kundapura was taken into custody near Sri Krishna Math, and it was during her arrest that she reportedly attempted to swallow a ring, a desperate act that underscores the gravity of the situation.

As the investigation unfolds, it has come to light that Chaitra Kundapura had sought refuge in the home of a Muslim individual named Anjum, a member of the Muslim League, who was alerted to the impending arrest by the CCB police.

Chaitra Kundapur, in response to these developments, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, placing the blame squarely on the FIR (First Information Report) filed against her. She alleges that the Congress party is orchestrating her arrest, and she insists that she has not engaged in any unlawful activities.

