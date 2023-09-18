Iphone 15 Series Launch: Here's How Samsung Reacted To Apple's Move To Add USB Type-C

In case you forgot, Samsung had trolled Apple brutally during the iPhone 14 launch for not having a foldable. And, the fans of both brands quickly turned into keyboard warriors on the internet.

This has developed into a battle that has lasted for more than 10 years, and as a result, one could claim that Samsung is one of Apple's best critics. It requests it, and occasionally Apple gives it to it.



Not very disappointed this year; Samsung wrote on X,“At least we can C (see) one change that's ✨ magical ✨ (sic)."

Another X post reads, "This one REALLY could have used 'one more thing'," possibly alluding to the release of the iPhone 15. An interesting video post criticised Apple for not yet having a foldable phone. This message, which says, "Still working on it," may be a jab at Apple.







iPhone's move to USB-C is a topic that's not discussed in Cupertino. While experts also say that USB-C iPhones had been on cards even before the EU mandate came, the other section simply says Apple did it with a“heavy heart”.



OnePreposted a tweet's image on the X. "Guess who introduced USB-C to flagship phones in 2015?" the post asks. It thinks back to the period when it introduced the "flagship killer" OnePwith USB-C.

