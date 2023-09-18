Doordash Delivery Driver Faces Backlash For Spitting On Customer's Order | WATCH

The incident took place at an apartment complex in Kendall, Florida, last week. As the delivery handler arrived at the doorstep to drop off the food package, he was captured on camera spitting three times onto the package placed in front of the apartment complex's door.

It is reported that the delivery man may have been unhappy with the tip and hence took out his frustration in such an unprofessional and unhygienic manner. A doorbell camera at the apartment complex captured the whole incident.

Elias Crisanto, the teen who ordered from DoorDash said,“He got angry because maybe he thought the tip was small, and he spit in the food. If it wasn't because of the camera, no one knows. I wanted to vomit, because who does that.”

The DoorDash driver has come under severe criticism for his behavior. He has also been removed as a professional from the DoorDash company. DoorDash also released a statement of suspension and apology for the unruly behavior.

DoorDash's statement read,“While we empathize with the frustration of not receiving a tip, this behavior is unacceptable and falls far below the high quality experience we aim to provide. We have removed the Dasher from our platform and have reached out to the customer directly to help make things right.”

This is the second incident where a delivery partner has taken out frustration over a delivery tip. A similar incident occurred in Texas where a delivery partner verbally abused his customer over a lack of sufficient tip. The customer gave a 25 percent delivery tip on the order.