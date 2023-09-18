Blue Dart offered insight into the rationale behind this renaming, stating, "This strategic transformation marks a milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat."







The debate over renaming the country as 'Bharat' gained widespread attention when a G20 invitation card, addressed to the President of India, 'Droupadi Murmu,' referred to her as the 'President of Bharat.' This development has fueled discussions about a potential shift in India's official nomenclature.

Blue Dart expressed its excitement about the rebranding, seeing it as a significant step in their journey to serve the entire country. According to the company, 'Bharat Dart' marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for both the company and the nation.

The company issued a statement inviting all stakeholders to join them on this transformative journey as they continue connecting Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat.

While varipolitical leaders have voiced their opinions on the renaming process, it's worth noting that 'Bharat' has been an unofficial name for the country in constitutional documents for many years. Blue Dart's decision to rename one of its services as 'Bharat Dart' appears to align with the potential renaming of the country as 'Bharat.'