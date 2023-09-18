Karnataka To Approach Supreme Court To Resolve Cauvery Water Issue; Check Details

Compounding the issue, the Cauvery Water Control Committee has repeatedly ordered water releases, further intensifying the urgency for this all-party meeting. The Chief Minister stressed the need for unity and consenin addressing these challenges.

In an effort to find a resolution, the Chief Minister revealed plans to submit another application to the Cauvery Water Control Committee and file a case in the Supreme Court. The Deputy Chief Minister is slated to travel to Delhi to discuss these actions with a team of lawyers.

Additionally, the Chief Minister expressed intentions to seek an audience with the Prime Minister, rallying support from MPs who have vowed to advocate for their constituents.



A forthcoming meeting with Union Ministers and MPs in Delhi during the upcoming parliamentary session is also on the horizon, aimed at drawing the nation's attention to these pressing issues.