Shocking! Fossil Found In Jaisalmer A 180-Million-Year Old Dinosaur Egg, Claims Scientist

The scientist behind this discovery, Dr. Narayan Das Inkhiya, shared insights into how he came across the fossil and highlighted its immense importance. He told NDTV, "This could well be a dinosaur egg fossil nearly 180 million years old. It was discovered in this area of Jaisalmer, where in 2018 the fossil of a herbivordinosaur was also found."

The egg fossil, weighing 100 grams and measuring approximately 1 to 1.5 inches in length, has been sent to a laboratory for comprehensive examination and analysis.

Experts in the field suggest that this egg may belong to the Mesozoic Era, a fascinating period in Earth's history often referred to as the "Age of Dinosaurs." The Mesozoic Era is further divided into three significant periods: the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceperiods, each characterized by distinctive geological and biological events.

It's worth noting that the renowned Thar Desert in western Rajasthan has emerged as a notable site for dinosaur discoveries, further contributing to our understanding of prehistoric life on Earth.