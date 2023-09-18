Festi Hf.: Buyback Program Week 37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 37 2023, Festi purchased in total 85,995 own shares for total amount of 15,397,110 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 37 11.sep 10:14:11 30.000 180 5.400.000 37 12.sep 14:47:42 30.000 179 5.370.000 37 15.sep 15:29:30 25.995 178 4.627.110 85.995 15.397.110





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 9,189,673 own shares or 2.94% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,275,668 own shares for 242,662,037 ISK and holds today 9,275,668 own shares or 2.97% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.