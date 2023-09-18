Health: 5 Dangerous Side Effects Of Protein-Rich Foods

ALSO READ: Aloe Vera to Green Tea: 6 Homemade Remedies for Hairfall

Here are the 5 big and dangerside effects of excessive protein-rich foods:

1. Kidney Strain:

Consuming too much protein puts a burden on your kidneys responsible for processing and eliminating waste products of protein metabolism. Over time, this can lead to kidney damage or kidney stones.

2. Dehydration:



High-protein diets can cause fluid loss through urine, potentially causing dehydration. Dehydration can result in dry mouth, thirst, and dizziness.

3. Digestive Issues:

Excessive protein consumption may lead to digestive problems such as constipation or diarrhoea.



4. Osteoporosis Risk:

A diet overly focused on protein at the expense of other nutrients like calcium can increase the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened and brittle bones.

5. Weight Gain:

Excessive protein intake, especially from high-calorie sources, can cause weight gain. If the excess protein isn't utilized for muscle building or other bodily functions, it can be stored as fat.

ALSO READ: Health Hazards: 5 disastrside effects of eating too many Tomatoes daily