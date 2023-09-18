Health: 5 Astonishing Benefits Of Sweet Corn On Your Body

ALSO READ: 5 dangerside effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health

Here are 5 astonishing benefits of Sweet Corn on your Body:

1. Nutrients:

Sweet corn is a good source of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre. It contains vitamins A, B-complex, and C, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium.

2. Antioxidant Properties:

Sweet corn is packed with antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration and reduce the risk of cataracts.

3. Digestive Health:

The fibre content in sweet corn aids in digestion promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation and supports a healthy digestive system.

4. Weight Management:

Sweet corn can be a satisfying addition to a weight management plan. Its fibre content helps you feel full, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

5. Heart Health:

The folate (a type of B vitamin) in sweet corn supports cardiovascular health by helping to regulate homocysteine levels. High homocysteine levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease.

