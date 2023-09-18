Healthy Life: 5 Best Coffee Drinks To Give You A Daily Morning Boost

ALSO READ: 5 dangerside effects of excessive Potato consumption on Health

Here are 5 popular Coffee Drinks for your morning boost:

1. Espresso:

Espresso is a concentrated shot of coffee brewed by forcing hot water through finely ground coffee beans. It's strong, rich, and perfect for a quick pick-me-up.

2. Cappuccino:

This Italian coffee favourite consists of equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. It strikes a balance between the intensity of espresso and the creaminess of milk foam.

3. Latte:

A latte is made with espresso and steamed milk, offering a milder coffee flavour than a cappuccino. It's often topped with a small amount of milk foam and can be customized with syrups like vanilla or caramel.

4. Mocha:

For those who love the combination of coffee and chocolate, a mocha is an excellent choice. It blends espresso with cocoa powder or chocolate syrup and steamed milk, resulting in a rich and indulgent beverage.

5. Iced Coffee:

When the weather is warm, many people prefer iced coffee. It's typically brewed hot and then chilled, served over ice. You can sweeten it with sugar or add milk for a refreshing drink.

