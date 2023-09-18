Art Speaks Charity Inc. Launches To Promote Cultural Arts Education In North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Art Speaks Charity Inc., a new nonprofit organization founded by Alvarys Santana, today announced its launch. The organization will foon promoting cultural arts education in North Carolina.
Art Speaks Charity will host events that will provide access to human capital that can provide professional development and awareness of opportunities within the arts sectors. The organization will work to connect students with art sector mentors.
Lastly, Art Speaks Charity believes that the arts have the power to heal.“That's why we're dedicated to bridging the mental health gap through the arts.” The organization will offer a variety of programs that help people express themselves creatively and build resilience.
“I am passionate about the arts and believe that they play a vital role in education,” said Santana.“Art Speaks Charity will provide opportunities for students to learn about and experience the arts, and to develop their creativity and problem-solving skills.” The organization's first event will be a holiday art workshop for K-12 arts educators.
“We are excited to launch Art Speaks Charity and to begin providing opportunities for students to learn about and experience the arts,” said Santana.“We encourage everyone to check out our website and to joinfor one of our events.”
About Art Speaks Charity Inc.
Art Speaks Charity Inc. is a nonprofit organization that promotes cultural arts education in North Carolina. The organization hosts events that provide access to human capital that can provide professional development and awareness of opportunities within the arts sectors. Art Speaks Charity also works to connect students with arts mentors and to provide funding for art programs in schools.
