Brt Peshawar Operating Smoothly, Receives Regular Subsidy

Furthermore, the spokesperson clarified that during the 2022-23 fiscal year, the government withheld subsidies for two months due to financial constraints. Correspondence between the Transport Department and the Finance Department has been ongoing regarding the outstanding subsidy from the previyear.

The spokesperson emphasized that any misconceptions suggesting that the BRT service is affected are inaccurate. It has been affirmed that Trans Peshawar is receiving its subsidies for the current financial year consistently.

It is worth noting that recent reports claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government had declined to allocate one billion rupees to the transport department for the BRT system. The provincial transport department had submitted a request to the finance department for one billion rupees to support the BRT.

According to the letter sent by the transport department, the Finance Department had disbursed Rs 662.4 million for the BRT during the 2022-23 fiscal year. However, due to non-utilization of the allocated funds, they lapsed.

The Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has informed the Transport Department that, owing to financial constraints, they are unable to provide one billion rupees for the BRT at present. Additionally, it has been stated that the federal government has not provided its share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's distributable revenue. The finance department noted that the transport department had not utilized any of the released funds, leading to fund lapses.

