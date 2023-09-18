Potato Chips Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Potato Chips Market size was valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the global potato chips market is driven by the increasing demand for convenient and on-the-go snacks, the growing popularity of flavored potato chips, and the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries. The key players in the Potato Chips Market include These players are engaged in expanding their product portfolio, investing in research and development, and expanding their distribution network to gain a competitive edge in the market. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 18.6 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 24.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 4% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players PepsiCo, Shearers, Pringles, Kettle Brand, Better Made, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Golden Flake, Mikesells, and Ballreichs Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Drivers

: Potato chips are a convenient and unhealthy snack that is popular among people of all ages. The increasing demand for convenient and unhealthy snacks is driving the growth of the potato chips market.: Flavored potato chips are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. The variety of flavors available, such as barbecue, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar, is driving the growth of the flavored potato chips segment.: The rising disposable income in emerging economies is leading to an increase in the demand for processed foods, such as potato chips. This is driving the growth of the potato chips market in these economies.: The increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of people are leading to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat foods, such as potato chips. This is driving the growth of the potato chips market.: The expansion of distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, is making potato chips more accessible to consumers. This is driving the growth of the potato chips market.

Market Opportunities

: There is a growing demand for healthy potato chips among consumers. This is due to the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with unhealthy snacks. This is creating opportunities for companies to develop and market healthy potato chips.: The increasing demand for potato chips in emerging economies is creating opportunities for companies to expand their operations in these markets.: The development of new flavors and varieties of potato chips is creating opportunities for companies to attract new customers and increase their market share.: The increased foon innovation by companies is leading to the development of new technologies for the production of potato chips. This is creating opportunities for companies to improve the quality and taste of potato chips.: The growing popularity of online food ordering is creating opportunities for companies to sell potato chips online. This is helping companies to reach a wider customer base and increase their sales.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



plain,

barbecue,

sour cream & onion,

salt & vinegar, and others.

The plain segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the barbecue segment. The barbecue segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing popularity of flavored potato chips.

By application, the market is segmented into



supermarket/hypermarket,

independent retailer, and others.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the independent retailer segment. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing economies.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Potato Chips Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for potato chips, followed by East Asia and Europe. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the high demand for convenience foods and the presence of a large number of key players in the region.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Potato Chips BusinessPotato Chips Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Potato Chips Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Potato Chips Market.

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Overall, the global potato chips market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the factors mentioned above, as well as the increasing demand for potato chips in emerging economies.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

