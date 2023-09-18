Potato Chips Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Potato Chips Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2030 Market Overview:
Potato Chips Market size was valued at USD 18.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030.
The growth of the global potato chips market is driven by the increasing demand for convenient and on-the-go snacks, the growing popularity of flavored potato chips, and the rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries. The key players in the Potato Chips Market include
These players are engaged in expanding their product portfolio, investing in research and development, and expanding their distribution network to gain a competitive edge in the market. Here are some specific highlights from the report
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Size in 2022
| USD 18.6 billion
| Projected Market Size in 2030
| USD 24.2 billion
| CAGR Growth Rate
| CAGR of 4%
| Base Year
| 2022
| Forecast Years
| 2023-2030
| Key Market Players
| PepsiCo, Shearers, Pringles, Kettle Brand, Better Made, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Golden Flake, Mikesells, and Ballreichs
| Key Segment
| By Application, By Type, and By Region
| Major Regions Covered
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
Market Dynamics and Factors for Potato Chips Market:
Market Drivers Increasing demand for convenient and unhealthy snacks
: Potato chips are a convenient and unhealthy snack that is popular among people of all ages. The increasing demand for convenient and unhealthy snacks is driving the growth of the potato chips market. Growing popularity of flavored potato chips
: Flavored potato chips are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. The variety of flavors available, such as barbecue, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar, is driving the growth of the flavored potato chips segment. Rising disposable income in emerging economies
: The rising disposable income in emerging economies is leading to an increase in the demand for processed foods, such as potato chips. This is driving the growth of the potato chips market in these economies. Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle
: The increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of people are leading to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat foods, such as potato chips. This is driving the growth of the potato chips market. Expansion of distribution channels
: The expansion of distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, is making potato chips more accessible to consumers. This is driving the growth of the potato chips market.
Market Opportunities Growing demand for healthy potato chips
: There is a growing demand for healthy potato chips among consumers. This is due to the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with unhealthy snacks. This is creating opportunities for companies to develop and market healthy potato chips. Increasing demand for potato chips in emerging economies
: The increasing demand for potato chips in emerging economies is creating opportunities for companies to expand their operations in these markets. Development of new flavors and varieties
: The development of new flavors and varieties of potato chips is creating opportunities for companies to attract new customers and increase their market share. Increased foon innovation
: The increased foon innovation by companies is leading to the development of new technologies for the production of potato chips. This is creating opportunities for companies to improve the quality and taste of potato chips. Growing popularity of online food ordering
: The growing popularity of online food ordering is creating opportunities for companies to sell potato chips online. This is helping companies to reach a wider customer base and increase their sales.
Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis. The market is segmented by type, application, and region.
By type, the market is segmented into
plain, barbecue, sour cream & onion, salt & vinegar, and others.
The plain segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the barbecue segment. The barbecue segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing popularity of flavored potato chips.
By application, the market is segmented into
supermarket/hypermarket, independent retailer, and others.
The supermarket/hypermarket segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the independent retailer segment. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing economies.
The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.
Inquire Before Purchase:
Regional Analysis of Potato Chips Market:
The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is the largest market for potato chips, followed by East Asia and Europe. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the high demand for convenience foods and the presence of a large number of key players in the region. Table of Contents for Potato Chips Market
Report Overview
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Sales by Region
North America
East Asia
Europe
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Middle East
Africa
Oceania
South America
Rest of the World
Sales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by Type
Consumption Analysis by Application
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Potato Chips Business
Potato Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
Market Dynamics
Production and Supply Forecast
Consumption and Demand Forecast
Research Findings and Conclusion
Methodology and Data Source
To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –
This report is primarily focused on achieving...
To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Potato Chips Market. To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects To study the market by product type and research methodologies To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Potato Chips Market.
Why You Should Invest in this Report
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape. Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations. To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Overall, the global potato chips market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the factors mentioned above, as well as the increasing demand for potato chips in emerging economies.
Buy this report:
The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.
Note:
– Custom research reports can be available upon request.
– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .
About us:
Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.
Contact Us:
Akshay G.
Pragma Market Research ,
+1 425 230 0999
LinkedIn | Twitter
