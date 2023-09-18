Sparkling Water Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Sparkling Water Market is projected to grow from USD 34.33 billion in 2022 to USD 85.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for healthier beverages, growing health consciousness among consumers, and rising disposable income. The key players in the Sparkling Water Market include These players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio, launching new flavors, and entering into new markets to gain a competitive edge. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 34.33 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 85.69 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Coca-Cola, Cott, Danone, Dr. Pepper Snapple, Nestle, PepsiCo, A.G. Barr, Crystal Geyser, Suntory, Sparkling Ice, Tempo Beverages, VOSS of Norway, and Mountain Valley Spring Water Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Drivers

: Consumers are increasingly shifting towards healthier beverages, such as sparkling water, due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of sugary drinks. Sparkling water is a good option for these consumers as it is naturally calorie-free and sugar-free.: Consumers are becoming more health consciand are looking for beverages that are low in calories and sugar. Sparkling water is a good option for these consumers as it is naturally calorie-free and sugar-free.: The rising disposable income of consumers is enabling them to spend more on premium beverages, such as sparkling water.: Flavored sparkling water is gaining popularity among consumers due to its refreshing taste and variety of flavors.: The sparkling water market is expanding due to the expansion of distribution channels, such as online retailers and convenience stores.: Sparkling water is becoming increasingly popular in the foodservice industry, as it is a low-calorie alternative to sugary drinks.: The demand for sparkling water is growing in emerging markets, such as Asia and Latin America, due to the rising disposable income and the increasing awareness about the benefits of sparkling water.

Market Opportunities

: The sparkling water market is still relatively new and there is a lot of room for innovation. Companies can launch new flavors and products to appeal to different consumer tastes.: The sparkling water market is still underpenetrated in many markets, such as Asia and Latin America. Companies can expand into these markets to tap into the growing demand for sparkling water.: Companies can partner with foodservice outlets to offer sparkling water as a beverage option. This will help to increase the visibility of sparkling water and drive sales.: Consumers are increasingly concerned about sustainability. Companies can foon using sustainable packaging and production methods to appeal to these consumers.: Companies can invest in marketing and promotion to raise awareness about sparkling water and its benefits. This will help to drive sales and grow the market.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



flavored sparkling water and unflavored sparkling water.

The flavored sparkling water segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for flavored beverages.

By application, the market is segmented into



hypermarkets and supermarkets,

independent retailers,

convenience stores, and online retailers.

The online retailers segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of online shopping.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others.

Regional Analysis of Sparkling Water Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to be the largest market for sparkling water during the forecast period due to the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the growing popularity of flavored sparkling water.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Sparkling Water BusinessSparkling Water Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

This report is primarily focused on achieving...



To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry

To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Sparkling Water Market.

To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally

To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects

To study the market by product type and research methodologies

To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Sparkling Water Market.

Why You Should Invest in this Report



To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

The growth of the sparkling water market is facing some challenges, such as the high cost of production and the negative perception of carbonated beverages. However, the market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the factors mentioned above.

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

