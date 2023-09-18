Healthcare Automation Market Is Currently Worth Of Us$ 38.6 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Major healthcare institutions throughout the world are increasing their automation implementation in order to provide advanced outputs and better patient care. These automated operations in the healthcare sector are assisting businesses in lowering the expense of varireparative work.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



As a result, automation supports the healthcare industry in achieving higher efficiency, higher quality healthcare delivery, and better healthcare facilities. Healthcare businesses are increasing their usage of healthcare automation as a result of all of these benefits. As a result, sales possibilities for participants in the worldwide healthcare automation market are emerging.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Global healthcare automation market to top US$ 88.9 Bn by 2028.

Therapeutic automation projected to record around 8.1% CAGR over forecast period. North America holds share of 40% in global market landscape.

Winning Strategy

Key market players are constantly creating innovative solutions in order to cut down on healthcare expenses and automate processes altogether. The primary growth strategy used by prominent industry players to improve their position in the global healthcare automation market is new product releases, product approvals, and product upgrades.

A significant number of market participants additionally use methods such as agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to boost their product portfolios and grow their geographic presence across regional markets.

For instance,

IBML intelligent capture solutions enable healthcare providers automate unstructured data in order to lower administrative costs, improve customer services, shorten cycle times, speed audits with better reporting, and reinforce regulatory compliance and internal controls.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Segments Covered in Healthcare Automation Industry Research



Healthcare Automation Market by Application:



Therapeutic Automation



Lab & Pharmacy Automation



Logistics & Training Automation

Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

Healthcare Automation Market by End User:



Pharmacies



Research Institutes & Labs



Home Care

Others

Healthcare Automation Market by Region:



North America Healthcare Automation Market



Europe Healthcare Automation Market



Asia Pacific Healthcare Automation Market



Latin America Healthcare Automation Market MEA Healthcare Automation Market

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global healthcare automation market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2028.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (therapeutic automation, lab & pharmacy automation, logistics & training automation, and diagnostics & monitoring automation), by end user (pharmacies, research institutes & labs, home care, and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: