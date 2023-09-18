Nipah Virus: Dental Student Admitted In Thiruvananthapuram Tests Negative

For the past two days, Kerala has been worried about the confirmation of the Nipah viin Kozhikode. For the last two days, Kerala has been under a Nipah vioutbreak scare following the confirmation of cases in the Kozhikode district. Two of them died, and three others are undergoing treatment in Kozhikode. And the latest reports stated that the condition of a young man who is being treated for Nipah at Kozhikode Hospital has improved. However, the condition of the 9-year-old boy remains critical.

All educational institutions (including Anganwadi and Madrasahs) and professional colleges in Kozhikode district will remain closed on Thursday (Sep 14) and Friday (Sep 15) as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Nipah vioutbreak. Educational institutions can arrange online classes, said district collector.

There will be no change in university exams