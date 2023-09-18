Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Check September 14 Fuel Rates In Your City

(MENAFN- Asianet) The price of Petrol and Diesel remained the same on Thursday, September 14 across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.
The petrol and diesel rates for each day, whether new or constant, are announced at 6 am on the day.
However, because of value-added tax (VAT), freight costs, municipal taxes, etc., these differ from state to state.
At the moment, a litre of petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. While in Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 106.31 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.27. Diesel costs Rs 92.76 and petrol Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, respectively. On the other side, in Chennai, petrol costs Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 a litre.
Bengaluru
Petrol: Rs 101.94
Diesel: Rs 87.89
Chennai
Petrol:
Rs 102.86
Diesel:
Rs 94.24
Gurugram
Petrol: Rs 97.18
Diesel:
Rs 90.05
Kolkata
Petrol: Rs 106.03
Diesel:
Rs 92.76
Lucknow
Petrol:
Rs 96.57
Diesel:
Rs 89.76
Mumbai
Petrol: Rs 106.31
Diesel: Rs 94.27
New Delhi
Petrol:
Rs 96.72
Diesel:
Rs 89.62
Noida
Petrol:
Rs 106.14
Diesel: Rs 92.69
MENAFN18092023007385015968ID1107087996
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.