Shah Rukh Khan Has Most Adorable Reaction To His 'Little' Fan Dressed Up As Jawan

ALSO READ: Kerala High Court quashes criminal proceedings against actor Unni Mukundan in sexual harassment case

A while ago, the Badshah of Bollywood was online on X. He reacted to the tweets of B-town celebs and his fans. It is when SRK came across pictures of a little boy dressed as his character from Atlee Kumar-directed Jawan. The photos posted and dropped by social media users on X, featured a pre-schooler from Kashipur. That kid was sitting on the boof a car, wearing a white t-shirt with a black and red striped shirt, blue denim, and white shoes.

What caught the attention of SRK was the way the young fan had wrapped his face with a white medical-grade bandage, just like Shah Rukh did in Jawan. When Shah Rukh Khan saw photos of the young fan. He retweeted the post and wrote, "Thank u, my little #Jawan!!! He definitely looks the part. My love to Kashipur!!!."

Several other users shared pictures of their little ones, excited to watch King Khan on the big screen. One school kid from Berhampore, with his unique dance moves on the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya outside Mohan Talkies, won the hearts of netizens and elicited a warm reaction from King Khan on X. Reposting his video, SRK wrote, "Wow my #Jawan!!! Loving the dance, especially that backflip in the end!!! It was my favourite bit!!! Stay happy. Love u."

ALSO READ: Sex Education Season 4 trailer: Witness Otis and Maeve's love story blooming in this poignant series