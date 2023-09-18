Whatsapp Channels Launched In India: Check Out How It Works, How To Download & More

"Today, we're thrilled to introduce WhatsApp Channels in India and more than 150 other countries, providing a private method for you to get the news that matters. We're welcoming thousands of organisations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow," according to a blog post by the Meta-owned app.

The business claims that WhatsApp is attempting to create the most exclusive broadcast service by using Channels. Your conversations and channels are distinct from one another, and other followers cannot see who you choose to follow.

The app also protects the personal information of both admins and followers.

WhatsApp Channels: Know how it works

Enhanced Directory: You may now find channels to subscribe to that are automatically filtered depending on your country thanks to the enhanced directory. Additionally, based on the amount of followers, you may browse the newest, most active, and most well-liked channels.





Reactions:

Emojis may be used to respond and provide comments, and you can also check how many people have done so overall. The followers won't see how you respond.

Editing: Admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when we automatically delete them from our servers.

Forwarding:

Whenever you forward an Update to chats or groups, a link back to the channel is included so that people may learn more.

How to create a Channels on WhatsApp

- Open WhatsApp Web, then select the Channels icon to see the Channels page.

- Click Channel > Create.

- Click Continue and follow the on-screen instructions.

- To complete channel creation, provide a name. The name may be changed once more at any moment.

-

You may either wait till later to personalise your channel by adding a description and icon.

-

Add a description to the channel: To assist potential subscribers understand what your channel is about, write a brief introduction.

- Add a channel icon: Make it stand out by adding a photo from your phone or the internet.

- Click Create channel to finish.

