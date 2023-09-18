Who Is Meera Nandan? Malayalam Actress Gets Engaged To Sreeju (Photos)

Meera Nandan mostly appears in Malayalam films. She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. On September 13, Meera took to her Instagram page to introduce her fiance Sreeja to the world. She captioned the pictures, "For life (sic)."

Meera Nandan and Sreeju met on a dating website. Sreeju travelled from London to Dubai to meet Meera after their parents agreed to the arrangement. And they clicked right away. Their wedding plans will be revealed soon.

Who is Meera Nandan?

Meera Nandan made her Malayalam film debut as the female lead in Lal Jose's renowned film Mulla. Her first encounter with the camera was in a commercial for Mohanlal's Taste Buds. Following an audition for AsiTelevision's acclaimed reality show Idea Star Singer in 2007, she became an anchor for the show. She has been on television as a host on Amrita TV and Jeevan TV throughout the years.

Meera relocated to Dubai in 2014 to work as a radio DJ. She continues to work in movies alongside her radio career in Radio Red 94.7 FM in Dubai. Bash Mohammed's comedy-drama film Ennalum Ente Aliya was her most recent production.