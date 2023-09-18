Karan Johar Pens 'Heartfelt' Note Feeling Impressed By Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Performance In Jawan

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details

On Thursday morning, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a poster of Jawan, along with a detailed review of the film in the caption. He first applauded director Atlee and wrote, "OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium. It is the kind of adrenaline rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects it. I got blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!!".

Karan then complimented the entire cast of Jawan, including Deepika. "How good was everyone !!! The entire ensemble! The gorgeand fabul@nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! I was just mesmerized by @deepikapadukone. She brought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (heart emojis)," wrote KJo.

Karan Johar could not stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan and his performance in Jawan. He wrote, "And what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk. He is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He is the emperor. We bow down in admiration. If you have not seen #Jawan, you do not know what you are missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!" Clearly, Karan Johar absolutely loved Jawan."

