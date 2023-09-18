Apple Watch Series 9: 5 Reasons Why We Love It & Can't Wait To Use It

The newest product from Apple is the Watch Series 9. The new S9 SiP chip is included in the gadget, which has a starting price of Rs 41,900 in India. It also has a tonne of amazing features, like double-tap capabilities, sophisticated exercise metrics, sleep phases, crash detection, and much more.

Also Read |

Apple discontinues leather Watch straps and iPhone cases, to opt for 'FineWoven' now

Amazing chip

Apple claims that it is the "most powerful chip so far," enhancing its overall functionality. The brand-new S9 SiP chipset includes a 4-core neural engine and offers a 30% performance gain. In addition to enabling speedier Siri request processing, the new neural engine doubles the pace of machine learning activities, which helps the device access and log health data in a private and secure manner.

For a more efficient all-day, 18-hour battery life as well as a speedier CPU and GPU, it also has as many as 5.6 billion transistors. The chipset is therefore incredible, powerful, and sufficient for its consumers.

Also Read |

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 revealed! Check out new features, price, other details

Double tap feature

With the double-tap gesture function included in the Apple Watch Series 9, users may quickly operate the watch with only one hand and without touching the display.

To swiftly complete several of the most frequent activities, users must tap the index finger and thumb of their watch hand together twice. When the index finger and thumb double tap, the computer recognises the distinctive characteristic of minute wrist motions and variations in blood flow.

Double tapping may also be used to operate an app's main button, which can then be used to play music, stop a timer, pause a timer, or even snooze an alarm. Additionally, phone conversations may be answered and ended using gestures.

You can even take a photo with the Camera remote on the Apple Watch and also launch the smart stack.



Also Read |

iPhone 15 series launch: Here's how Samsung reacted to Apple's move to add USB Type-C

Display brightness

In this, the display can brighten up to 2000 nits, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. The predecessor Watch Series 8 had only up to 1000 nits of brightness. On the other hand, for dark rooms or early mornings, the display can also be lowered to just one (1) nit so as not to disturb people near a user.



New colours

Although it may not be the most interesting change, it may be the first that you notice. This year, Apple is introducing a new Pink option for the Apple Watch Series 9's vibrant colours.

If Barbie Pink isn't your style right now, there are alternative variations in Starlight, Silver, Midnight, and Product RED as well as Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Stainless Steel.

Also Read |

'Most Pro' iPhone ever! iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro chip launched

Siri gets an improvement

With the Apple Watch Series 9, Siri is receiving a significant improvement. The new neural engine enables on-device processing of requests like initiating workouts or setting timers.

This is not just quicker, especially if you don't have a signal or a phone nearby, but it is also safer. Siri's dictation, according to Apple, is also 25% more accurate.

Additionally, a brand-new feature this year is the ability to ask Siri for health information. For instance, Siri will be able to answer your question about how your sleep was. Later this year, Siri will offer health data.