'17 Custodial Deaths During LDF Regime...' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Informs Kerala Assembly

In answer to an unstarred query by Tirur MLA Kurukkoli Moideen, the Chief Minister in the Legislative Assembly confirmed the number of custodial deaths that had occurred since May 2016. A total of 17 persons died

during this time, according to CM Vijayan.

11 persons died in police custody

during the first Pinarayi administration, while six more died

in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram during the administration's second term. Of the 17, 16

died while in police custody and one while in judicial custody. The latest custodial death was that of a young man named Thamir Jiffri in Tanur, Malappuram.

In answer to a query from Manjalamkuzhi Ali MLA regarding the government's legal action in cases of custodial deaths, the chief minister said that action had been taken against a total of 40 officials

and 22 officers had been suspended. Of these, 13 officers were later reinstated.