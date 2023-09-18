Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Chile On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of the Republic of Chile, Gabriel Boric, congratulating him on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness wished him and his people everlasting health and further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
