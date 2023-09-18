Kuna Media Center Holds Internet News Monitoring Program

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- KUNA media training center kicks off its program titled "news monitoring on the internet", which runs until September 21.
The program, presented by member of the Media council at the British Association of Journalists Ahmad Al-Sheikh, focuses on the latest tools to monitor news on the intethrough Google and varisocial media platforms.
In the training program, Al-Sheikh discusses multiple topics including analyzing the audience and platforms, developing news photos and videos, as well as developing and issuing news according to the interest of people.
KUNA Media Development Center focuses on increasing the skills of professional journalistic work, improving media content, and bringing theory and practice closer in the field of writing media materials. (end)
