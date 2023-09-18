Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir Speaks Candidly When Addressing India's Top-Order Struggle Against Sri Lanka

During a conversation on Star Sports following the match, Gambhir pointed out a concerning "pattern" emerging within the Indian team, particularly when facing spinners. He cited a previmatch against Australia where Indian batsmen struggled against spinners like Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar in Chennai, emphasising that whenever the ball grips the surface, India seems to encounter difficulties and struggles to take the game deep. Gambhir stressed the importance of batters adapting when the ball grips, especially on pitches not conducive to high-scoring games.

Gambhir delved into the technical aspects of playing spin, emphasising the need to play certain deliveries off the back foot rather than the front foot for effective defensive play. He provided insights into why positioning and shot selection are crucial when facing spinners to minimize the risk of outside edges.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: Who will be India's opponent if rain affects Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match?

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck