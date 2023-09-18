Anil Sharma Bashes Naseeruddin Shah For Calling Gadar 2 'Harmful'

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: Date, place, time and more about the celebrity marriage

Sharma further added, "I would like to say that Gadar 2 is not against any community. Neither is it against any country. Gadar in itself is a film which is full of patriotism. It is part of a sequel. It is a proper masala film. Which people have been watching for years? I would love to tell Naseer Sahab that once he watches Gadar 2, he will definitely change his statement. I still feel that he cannot say such things. I have been a fan of his acting. If he has said this. I would request him to watch the film once. I have always made cinema with the aim of masala. I have never had any political propaganda in this. Naseer Saheb himself is aware of this."

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah spoke out about how the popularity of movies now seemed to be driven by jingoism, which he believed was harmful. Naseeruddin Shah said, "It is not enough to love your country. But beat drums about it. You have to create imaginary enemies. What people do not realise is what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like Kerala Story and Gadar 2. I have not seen it. I know what they are about."

