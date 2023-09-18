Kerala: Man Attempts Suicide After Setting Son, Family On Fire In Thrissur

(MENAFN- Asianet) Thrissur: A man poured petrol on his son and his
family and set them on fire at Chirakkekodu on Wednesday. Joji( 38), his wife Liji (32), and son Tendulkar (12) were burned. As per the latest reports, Joji and his child died on Thursday afternoon . Police said Joji's father, Johnson, tried to commit suicide by consuming poison after the incident. The incident happened after a family quarrel between the father and the son.
Locals came to know when Johnson's wife ran outside seeking help.
The three burned victims were admitted to a private hospital in Kochi. Liji is in sericondition. Meanwhile, Johnson is taking treatment at private hospital. After locking his wife in another room, Johnson set his son, daughter-in-law, and grandson on fire. Johnson is a security guard, while son Joji is a truck driver.
Meanwhile, several people were injured when a KSRTC hit the back of a truck parked on the nation's highway on September 13. The incident happened around 12.30 p.m. near Chertala Arthunkal Byoass Junction. Three people were seriously injured and admitted to Alapuzha Medical College. Kunnel Seenath (62), Kotamthuruth Tejasil Sona (43), and Asha Suneesh from Muhamma Mattam were admitted to the hospital in the medical college. driver Jayan, a native of Edakochi, and conductor Animol, a native of Ernakulam, sustained injuries to their shoulders and legs.
The locals stated that the lost control and was hitting the truck. The injured were rescued by firefighters, police, and local residents.
Asokan (60), Eramallur Perumpilli Valish (24), Eramallur Manur Sanju (18), Manur Yadukrishnan (21), Pattanakkad Vadakara Sheri Bindu (40), husband Venu (52), son Vishnu (11), and Pattanakkad Narayaniyam Amrita (21) are undergoing treatment at Cherthala Taluk Hospital.
