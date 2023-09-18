Bangladesh: Major Fire Erupts In Dhaka, Leaves Hundreds Of Shops In Ruins | WATCH

The fire, which quickly engulfed the Mohammadpur market, posed a formidable challenge to military forces and firefighters. It took a grueling six hours to contain the fire, primarily due to the high concentration of flammable items such as cooking oil and plastics within the market, according to officials.

Sanatanis beware, INDIA bloc aims to abolish Sanatana Dharma: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Shahjahan Sikder, a fire service official, suggested that the fire likely originated from an electric short circuit. While the blaze wrought havoc on the market, there were no reported injuries or fatalities. Nevertheless, the financial toll on shop owners was significant, with one lamenting, "My family was dependent on this shop, what to do now? All burnt to ashes," in an interview with local media.

Dhaka, a densely populated metropolis, has frequently grappled with fires, partly attributable to its recent construction boom, often lacking proper safety measures. Incidents involving faulty gas cylinders, air conditioners, and subpar electrical wiring have been recurrent causes of fires and explosions in the city.

In April this year, a fire erupted in a shopping complex in Dhaka, injuring several firefighters and causing the destruction of approximately 5,000 stores. These incidents underscore the critical need for improved safety standards and fire prevention measures in the city to protect both lives and livelihoods.

'Be positively present': BJP's 3-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs for special Parliament session