Kerala: Ayurvedic Spas, Massage Parlours In Kochi Raided Over 'Illegal Activities'

During the inspection, the police registered a case of unethical practice against Vajra Beauty Parlor and Spa in Kadavanthara.

A case has also been registered against the manager of Essential Body Care Beauty and Spa in Palarivattam for possession of drugs.

At the same time, the police said that they will continue to take action against the organizations that are operating illegally. The City Police Commissioner also informed that steps will be taken to shut down such institutions.



Further details are awaited...