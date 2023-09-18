Middle East Well Placed To Weather China's Downturn

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For decades, China's economy has been the engine of global growth. Now, with this machine
slowing down
and Chinese leaders expressing uncharacteristic concern, the international community is left to wonder: How will China's malaise affect the rest of us?
In theory, China's decreased economic activities, including consumption, should translate into reduced demand for foreign raw materials and products. This will be bad news for resource-rich countries and export-oriented economies alike.
Given the reliance on energy exports by oil-producing states, it might seem inevitable that China's economic slowdown would eventually translate into bad news for the Middle East. And yet the complex and diversified relationship between China and the region make this conclusion too simplistic. Several reasons stand out.
