China Dominates In High-Quality Natural-Science Research

Such an assessment has profound implications in the face of American efforts to stifle Chinese scientific and technical development and to“decouple” Chinese from American science.

The contest over microchips is now in the limelight, but that is only a single skirmish in a larger competition.

In the long term the achievements of Chinese science and the foundations on which it is built will determine how the country fares.



The journal Nature, founded in 1869 and based in London, is regarded by many as the world's leading multidisciplinary journal of scientific research and is one of the most read, most cited and most respected .



Nature and Science, the journal of the American Association of the Advancement of Science (AAAS), are arguably the world's two most prestigimultidisciplinary science journals. In a recent supplement to its weekly issues, Nature reported in detail on China's top ranking for 2022.



The journal's annual rating of a country's standing in the natural sciences is based on all publications appearing in 82 of the most outstanding peer-reviewed scientific journals in the fields of biological sciences, chemistry, physical sciences, and earth and environmental sciences.

