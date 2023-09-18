China's president to meet US secretary of state in New York

(MENAFN) China's Vice Leader, Han Zheng, is scheduled to hold a meeting with US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in New York on Monday. This encounter was confirmed by the US State Department, and it arises as Vice President Han is in New York to represent China at the United Nations General Assembly, a high-profile diplomatic event.



The meeting between the Chinese Vice Leader and the US Secretary of State follows a recent two-day dialogue that took place in Malta between China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and US National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan. China's official stance is that these discussions were marked by "candid, substantive, and constructive strategic communication" with a central focus on stabilizing and improving relations between the two nations, which have been experiencing heightened tensions.



Notably, during these discussions, Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed to National Security Adviser Sullivan that Taiwan stands as the "first insurmountable red line in Sino-US relations." This statement underscores the sensitivity of the Taiwan issue in the context of China-US relations and highlights the challenges both sides face in navigating this complex and delicate matter.

MENAFN18092023000045015682ID1107087930