BOBA CHiC's Black GABA Rice Amazake Matcha / CLatte Wins 2023 A.A. Taste Two-Star Award
Bringing Taiwanese Flavors to the Global Food Scene
TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BOBA CHiC, a beverage brand known for its innovative flavors, has once again been awarded a two-star rating at the 2023 A.A. Taste for its mouth-watering Black GABA Rice Amazake Matcha Latte. This honor is not only a testament to BOBA CHiC's creativity and quality but also a shining moment for Taiwanese flavors on the global food scene.
The A.A. Taste Awards were established to recognize food and beverage manufacturers dedicated to providing an additive-free food supply. The awards' reputation and staare more than just an award, it is a guiding light for the food industry, representing the highest standards of additive-free, innovation, and taste.
BOBA CHiC's success is not only due to its creative drinks but also to its deep understanding of Taiwanese traditional beverage. The brand's background and spirit fuse Taiwan's rich culture and culinary traditions, with the aim of bringing these treasures to global consumers. BOBA CHiC's core values are to provide high-quality, locally made, authentic, healthy and sustainable beverage options while focusing on community support.
This award-winning Black GABA Rice Amazake Matcha Latte is made with all-natural ingredients, using Taiwan's specialty black GABA rice from Taitung and high-quality amazake matcha powder from Japan's Shizuoka prefecture. Black gaba rice is a nutrient-rich grain that is high in fiber and antioxidants, which can help promote healthy digestion and immune function. Amazake matcha combines Japan's unique fermented amazake with the unique flavor and antioxidants of matcha, making this drink a deliciand healthy choice.
BOBA CHiC understands the importance of sustainability and has partnered with local farmers in Taitung to use locally grown GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) black rice, a special type of rice that is high in nutrients and beneficial for brain function. The brand also actively supports local indigencommunities, providing job opportunities, promoting local economic development, and respecting local culture.
BOBA CHiC's Black GABA Rice Amazake Matcha Latte winning the 2023 A.A. Taste two-star award is not only a testament to the brand's excellence but also a symbol of the outstanding staof Taiwanese flavors in the global food scene. We look forward to more people being able to enjoy this one-of-a-kind beverage while experiencing the health benefits and community commitment that it embodies.
About BOBA CHiC: BOBA CHiC is a beverage brand that fuses traditional Taiwanese bubble tea with modern trendy drinks. The brand is committed to providing high-quality, locally made, culturally diverse, healthy and sustainable beverage experiences. The brand values community support, partnering with local indigenpeople and farmers to promote Taiwanese flavors while respecting local culture. For more information, please visit .
