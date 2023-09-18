Contract Catering Market Analysis By Contract Type, Mode Of Contract, End User And Regional Insight 2023-2028

Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Analysis 2023-2028

Industry Overview:

The global contract catering market size reached US$ 245.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 330.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97% during 2023-2028.

Contract catering refers to a business model in which a catering company is hired to provide food services to a client, typically in a corporate or institutional setting. The catering company is responsible for designing menus, preparing and delivering meals, and providing a range of related services, such as table setting, food service, and cleanup. Contract catering services are commonly used in settings, such as office buildings, hospitals, schools, and prisons, where there is a need to provide food services to a large number of people on a regular basis. The catering company may operate on-site or may prepare and deliver food from a central kitchen to the client's location.

Contract Catering Market Growth Drivres and Trends:

The increasing demand for food services in the corporate and institutional sectors represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. This, coupled with the rising need for convenient and cost-effective solutions as well as high-quality food services is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the increasing foon health and wellness, and the need for nutritiand healthy food options in the workplace and other related settings are contributing to the growth of the market.

Other factors, such as the rise in the travel and tourism industry, the increasing adoption of technology in the contract catering industry, and the rising trend toward outsourcing non-core business functions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

.ABM Catering Solutions

.Amadeus

.Aramark

.Atalian Servest

.Barlett Mitchell

.Blue Apple Catering

.Camst Group

.Caterleisure Ltd.

.CHCatering

.Compass PLC

.Dine Contract Catering

.Elior Group

.Fazer Food Services

.Interserve

.OCS Group Ltd.

.Sodexo

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Contract Type:

.Fixed Price Contracts

.Cost PContracts

Breakup by Modes of Contract:

.Outsourced

.Self-Operated

Breakup by End User:

.Business and Industry

.Education

.Healthcare and Senior Care

.Defence and Offshore

.Sports and Leisure

.Airports

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America

.Asia-Pacific

.Europe

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023-2028)

.Market Trends

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.Impact of COVID-19

.Value Chain Analysis

.Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

