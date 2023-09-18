Deadly floods in Derna, Libya leave over 11,000 dead, thousands missing

(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a grim report regarding the tragic toll of deadly floods that have struck the eastern city of Derna in Libya. According to the UN, a staggering 11,300 people have lost their lives in the disaster, and an additional 10,000 citizens remain unaccounted for, underscoring the devastating impact of this calamity.



The UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) released a statement detailing the catastrophic aftermath of the floods, revealing that approximately 170 lives were claimed by the deluge outside the city of Derna. These catastrophic floods were triggered by the Mediterranean storm known as Daniel.



Furthermore, the UN office disclosed that the flooding, which began on September 10, has resulted in the displacement of more than 40,000 citizens across northeastern Libya. The OCHA expressed deep concern that these distressing statistics are likely to see an increase as dedicated search-and-rescue teams continue their tireless efforts to locate survivors amidst the devastation.



In a distressing update, a source affiliated with the Libyan Red Crescent Society has indicated that the final death toll in Libya is expected to surpass a staggering 10,000 lives lost, highlighting the profound and far-reaching impact of this natural disaster on the country.

