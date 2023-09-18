Marrakech, Morocco, reopens to tourists following deadly earthquake

(MENAFN) More than a week after a devastating earthquake claimed thousands of lives in Morocco, the historic city of Marrakech is gradually opening its doors to tourists once again. The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 7, struck central Morocco on September 8, resulting in an official count of 3,000 fatalities and 6,125 injuries.



The tremors from this catastrophic event have left a trail of destruction across several tourist and historical sites in Marrakech, a city renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage status. Among the areas significantly affected are the ancient Medina, a captivating maze of narrow alleyways and walls that define the old city, the iconic Jemaa el-Fna square and marketplace, which is famous worldwide, and the towering minarets of the Kotoubia.



Despite the widespread damage and loss caused by the earthquake, Marrakech is beginning to see the return of tourists to its streets. The city, which has always been a magnet for travelers seeking its rich history and vibrant culture, is showing signs of resilience as it welcomes back visitors in the wake of this tragic event.

