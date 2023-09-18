Claudio Providas: Restrictions have no impact on offering economic aid to recover Lake Urmia

(MENAFN) Claudio Providas, the UNDP resident spokesperson in Iran, has stated that restrictions have had no impact on offering economic backing to safeguard Iran's wetlands and recover Lake Urmia, particularly.



Lake Urmia in the northwestern West Azarbaijan region began to dry out in the 2000s. The lake is the biggest lake in West Asia as well as the sixth-largest Salt Lake worldwide with a water surface extent of 5,000 to 6,000 square kilometers.



Providas emphasized that the Japanese administration, being the economic promoter of the scheme, carries on offering aid.



“Over the past 10 years, Japan has made generous contributions to the global plan to protect Iran's wetlands and has contributed one million dollars annually, which is quite acceptable,” he declared.



He added: “In the last 5 years, Iran has tried different strategies to save Lake Urmia and has been trying to find out whether it should follow the same previous methods to restore the lake or it needs to try out new solutions.”

