Kim Jong-un concludes six-day official visit to Russia

(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concluded a significant six-day visit to Russia on Sunday, as reported by Russian media. Kim bid farewell with waves and salutes to Russian officials as his armored train departed from the railway station in the Russian Far East city of Artyom, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.



Kim's visit to Russia began on Tuesday, following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. During this visit, the two leaders engaged in talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, amidst speculation about potential military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.



It's worth noting that Kim's visit held "official" status, marking one of the highest protocol categories in diplomatic practice. This lengthy overseas trip was particularly notable as it was Kim's most extended visit since assuming leadership. In total, Kim spent eight days in Russia, accounting for travel time.



This visit to Russia also holds significance as it represents the first time Kim Jong-un has ventured abroad since early 2020, when the global pandemic began, leading to the closure of North Korea's borders.

