Climate activists paint Brandenburg Gate in protest

(MENAFN) Climate activists engaged in an act of protest by applying paint to Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Sunday, marking another instance of radical demonstrations associated with the Last Generation movement.



According to Berlin police, 14 individuals affiliated with the climate movement were apprehended at the scene shortly after they sprayed orange paint onto the columns of the Brandenburg Gate, a historic symbol of the city.



The Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner, strongly criticized the Last Generation movement, asserting that such actions do not qualify as legitimate protests but rather constitute criminal offenses.



He stated, "By carrying out such actions, this group is not only causing harm to historically significant sites like the Brandenburg Gate but also undermining the culture of open discourse on critical issues of our time."



Furthermore, he claimed, "Those genuinely committed to climate protection must distance themselves from both these actions and this group."

