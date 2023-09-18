Cleverly replies to Johnson around Ukraine backing remarks

(MENAFN) UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly thinks that past premier Boris Johnson is mistaken in blaming the UK and the West of not succeeding in providing Ukraine adequate backing in its war with Russian violence.



As stated by a US news agency, a Ukrainian news agency affirms.



“He cannot be talking about the United Kingdom. Under his tenure, and I always pay tribute to his leadership on this, we supplied those NLAW anti-tank missile systems that were so instrumental in the defense of Kyiv, we supplied training. Under Rishi Sunak as prime minister we were the first in the world to commit main battle tanks, other countries in the world then followed our example. We were the first to commit to the training of fast jet pilots, then other countries followed our example. We were the first to commit to those long-range missiles that have been instrumental in helping the Ukrainians in their battle in the south and south-east of Ukraine. So we have led the world on all these issues,” Cleverly declared.

