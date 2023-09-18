Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) Multiple New Zones Of LCT Pegmatite Up To 4.6 % LI2O







VeMetals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC ) is a

West Australian based Company with a foon gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by VeMetals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.